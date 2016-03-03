Army Corps of Engineers meets controversy over debate to dump sediment into Lake Erie

The Army Corp will soon decide whether or not to dump dredged sediment into Lake Erie, Toledo's water source.

The material comes from the mouth of the Cuyahoga River.

This plan is being fought by the Port of Cleveland who says the sediment is polluted and threatening to water quality and wildlife. They also argue that this, in turn, affects the economy.

"It is the greatest natural resource of our community, and we should not be messing with it," said Mike Foley of Cuyahoga County.

However, the David Romano of the Army Corps of Engineers says, "Our decisions are based on science, and the first check we need to do is make sure that it's protected - not just the environment of the Great Lakes - but, human health. And we've gone through that analysis to determine that the sediment is acceptable for open lake placement."

The Army Corps of Engineers will make the decision whether or not to dump the sediment from Cuyahoga into Lake Erie in the next few months.

