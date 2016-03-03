Toledo authors highlighted in new program for local talent

Authors from Toledo and the surrounding areas have a new option to showcase their work and connect with a local readership.

Hometown Reads is an organization that focuses on area authors to help them promote published works, recognizing the challenges many writers face getting their work into the hands of people in the community in which they live.

The organization boasts local work to suit every reader's taste.

See a full list here.

Hometown Reads was organized by marketing company Weaving Influence and launched March 2, 2016.

The newly formed and locally-based company is getting positive feedback and expects to expand in the coming months.

"I love to support local business owners," said Desiree White, a self-described voracious reader of Perrysburg, Ohio. "And, supporting local authors is a great way to do just that."

Are you a published author? Find out more information on how to get your book promoted locally here.

Weaving Influence is based out of Lambertville, Michigan.

