What to do if you suspect your child has super lice

Dr. Francis Rogalski recommends going to your pediatrician or famil doctor if you suspect your child has super lice. (Source: WTOL)

Doctors are telling parents to be vigilant checking their kids for lice.

Super lice, insects that are immune to the chemicals normally used, have been found in 25 states, including Ohio.

Expensive shampoos and blow dryer heat no longer work to get rid of these pests. They can live in stuffed animals and clothing and spread by jumping from person to person - head to head.

It doesn't just affect people with clean hair either.

Check your child's head for lice. If you see any, respond with the normal practices first, like pulling the lice out from the hair follicle one at a time.

Doctors say you will know within the next three to four days if you have succeeded in beating the lice or if you have a strain of super lice, in which case - it's time to pack up and see a professional for the heavier products.

"Parents really need to seek medical help from their pediatrician or family doc for stronger products that are now available," said Dr. Francis Rogalski of Pediatric Care Associates.

