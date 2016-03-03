Fire doused at McDonald's on Cherry Street

Flames destroyed part of the rooftop sign at McDonald's on Cherry Street Thursday morning. (Source: WTOL)

Early Thursday morning, a fire broke out at the McDonald's on Cherry Street in central Toledo.

Fire crews worked quickly on the roof of the building to put out the flames that destroyed a part of the rooftop sign.

Minor damage was seen.

The McDonald's evacuated for a brief time but reopened later.

No one was hurt.

An inspector continues to investigate the cause.

