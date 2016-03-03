Structure fire reported on Junction - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Structure fire reported on Junction

The Toledo Fire Department has reported a structure fire.

The report came in around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire is located at 608 Junction.

No roads have been blocked off at this time.

WTOL will update this story with any new information.

