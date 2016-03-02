Toledo Income Tax: Money for residential roads not a guarantee

In just under two weeks, Toledoans will vote on whether to increase the income tax, as Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says millions will then be spent on fixing residential roads.

But though it's the mayor's intent to use the money that way, it's not a guarantee.

On March 15, citizens of Toledo will vote on whether to raise the temporary income tax to 1 percent. That temporary 1 percent, plus the permanent 1.5 percent brings the total income tax to 2.5 percent.

Hicks-Hudson says a 'yes' vote means she'll have $16 million to spend yearly on residential streets.

When asked if she could guarantee this, Mayor Hicks-Hudson said "As long as I'm mayor, I won't, I am not going to put forth any contracts or ordinances that would use those dollars for anything but residential streets."

The tax would run until 2020, but it's important to note Hicks-Hudson will have to run for re-election Nov. 2017.

And although Toledo City Council passed a resolution saying the intent was to use the money for residential roads, resolutions are non-binding and six council seats are also up next November.

Councilwoman Sandy Spang says she's worried about the amount of money intended for residential roads, when other projects need funding.

"The major roads, we match with state and federal dollars. The other projects that we do, like firetrucks, police cars, park structures, all of those sorts of things, would have to be borrowed," said Spang. "So, that means that we're going to be taking on a lot more debt if we're really going to try to spend $16 million a year on residential paving. I think a more balanced approach, a more moderate approach would be better.

When asked if Mayor Hicks-Hudson was worried about not being able to fund other projects paid for by the capital improvement fund she said "I'm more concerned about making sure that we have a plan in place to fix our crumbling streets. So for me that was the high priority that I heard during the campaign."

The Mayor says to ensure she's keeping her promise to use the money for residential roads, a Citizen's Review Committee is being assembled to keep an eye on the funds.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.