Meeting held to discuss Springfield Twp. police levy

With the election around the corner, people living in Springfield Township are deciding whether or not to support a police protection levy.

Details of the levy were discussed in a special meeting Wednesday night.

Right now the township is operating with a 60 percent reduction of police services. It's a change that was made back in January because they didn't have the money out of the general fund to support their dedicated deputy. Now the township is hoping a levy will change that.

They are asking residents to support a five-year police levy on the March 15 ballot for 3.68 mills. The levy would raise about $2 million dollars a year, strictly for police services, and allow the township to bring back their dedicated deputy in the area, plus more.

"The goal is with this levy, this will allow us to return to having one patrol, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but also directed patrols, which we haven't been able to afford," said Trustee Andy Glenn.

The trustee says with the levy, the township will have better, more responsive patrols in the township.

At this time it costs about $718,000 a year for a dedicated deputy. That cost includes everything from sick and vacation time to detective work. Glenn says the cost for that service will continue to rise.

"We looked at what's this going to cost us feasibly for the future for as far as we cold see, so that's why we decided on that two million dollar number, because initially in that levy, it's going to be building up a carry over," said Glenn.

According him, like many other communities, the issue stems from funding cuts from the state and lower property values and property taxes. As a result, leaving the township no way to fund the position through the general fund.

This levy will cost a homeowner with a $100,000 home about $129 dollars a year.

If the levy passes, the township will maintain at the reduced level through the rest of the year, because the money from the levy would not be available to the township until 2017.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp attended the meeting and says the levy is necessary.

"I think the levy needs to pass. And the reason why I feel it should pass, there has been some serious community policing going on in Springfield Township for several years and preventative policing and community policing runs hand in hand," said Tharp.

And while several people stood up and expressed their concerns during the meeting, if this levy fails, the trustee says the current contract with the sheriff's department will be canceled all together.

"We'll just receive whatever level of service the county provides. We'll be lumped in with all the other rural townships in Lucas County," said Glenn.

