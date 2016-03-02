Political Ads: What those here in Toledo can expect to see

With the Ohio primary just under two weeks away, you may be wondering where all the campaign ads are.

WTOL 11's general sales manager, Eric Jordan, says this year you can expect to see fewer than previous years.

"Certainly compared to 2012, when the guns started to go off in January and it started to build up to the primary in March. This time around we don't really have that," said Jordan.

He says candidates haven't really been focusing on Ohio yet.

"It's no longer a Super Tuesday state and we are on March 15. So, because we've moved back, we've now taken a second seat to what was Super Tuesday," he said.

Instead, Jordan says you can expect to see a lot of political ads over a short period of time.

"There will probably be a one week blitz that will start on March 8 and will continue through to the election day. So we probably won't hear from people again as they move on to their next set of states," he said.

And with Michigan's primary being next Tuesday, Jordan says people who live in that state are going to see a lot more advertisements, especially from John Kasich.

"He knows if he's got any chance for his campaign to continue and to really win that nomination, he's got to win Michigan. He's spending a lot of time and a lot of effort there," said Jordan.

Back in Toledo you can expect to see ads from P.G. Sittenfeld for senate and Pat Fischer for supreme court.

You'll probably see a fair share from political ad committees as well.

"I think they are going to be spending money and they typically out spend candidates sometimes two to one," said Jordan.

