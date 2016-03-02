NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar comes to Toledo to promote new book

NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar comes to Toledo to talk about new book. (Source: WTOL)

Ever since he was little NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar says he has loved to write.

Wednesday, he made his way to the Glass City to speak about his new book.

Mostly known for creating his own shot - The Skyhook, not many would think of Kareem Abdul Jabbar as an author. But Wednesday number 33 opened up at the Stranahan Theater about his book Mycroft Holmes.

“Mycroft Holmes is about Sherlock Holmes older, smarter brother," said Jabbar. "We try to show the contrast between them and their style and how they solve problems."

The 7'2” NBA legend says he's enjoyed writing since he was in grade school. And since his father was an avid reader it rubbed off on him.

“Reading is the key to education. And knowledge is power. And I would advise all young people to accumulate as much power as they can,” he said.

When asked about the player that’s been taking the league by storm and shooting from wherever he wants on the court - Steph Curry, Jabber said, “Well I think Step is really changing the game when you can shoot the ball from the distance that he shoots from and with that kind of accuracy. It’s going to change the game and he knows what he's doing. And he's making people think differently about the three-point shot.”

More than 2,000 tickets were sold for Wednesday's event.

