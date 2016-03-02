Acoustics for Autism prepares for ninth year of rock

Nicole Khoury, 38, is the front woman in Arctic Clam, a high energy band rocking the local music scene for the last five years.

"There is nothing better than the music scene in Toledo," said Khoury.

But this talented musician also has a day job.

"I am a criminal defense attorney by trade," she said.

Nicole has worked on high profile cases, including the murder trial for Father Gerald Robinson.

She now not only has her own practice, but also works three days a week as a public defender.

"The music is a real stress relief to what I'm doing in court everyday," Khoury said.

She may be a lawyer by day and a rock star by night, but what makes Khoury truly remarkable started with a conversation in a bar with a fellow musician in the fall of 2007.

"We decided to have a benefit," she recalled. "And that thing snow balled into something huge. Nobody expected it to be what it was that day, let alone to what it's become now."

What it's become now is Acoustics for Autism, a huge yearly fundraiser for Nicole's charity Project iAm. It all started in 2008 with 17 bands playing for 14 hours at The Village Idiot in Downtown Maumee. They raised $10,000 dollars that year. Now heading into it's ninth year, over 50 bands will come together Sunday, March 6 on five different stages for this free event.

"We've raised so much and done so well that we are able to really help these families in an even bigger amount than we thought we'd be able to," Khoury said. "I have several friends who make a great living, but were still six figures in debt because they were trying to figure out therapies and treatments for their child and early diagnosis, which is so key. And you're sitting there saying there's got to be something that's got to be done, and there was."

In the last eight years, Project iAm has been able to give $98,000 straight to local families affected by autism, often to help with costs insurance wouldn't otherwise cover.

Nicole says on a good night she gets four hours of sleep, especially in the weeks leading up to the big event. But she says every year there's a moment at Acoustics for Autism where she stops, looks around and knows it was worth it.

"You stop because you see five or six kids with their headphones on," she said as she teared up. "Standing in front of the stage and they're dancing and their parents are crying and they are looking at them and they say 'My kid doesn't do that. They don't have that attention span' and 'Thank you for doing this.' And then that's kinda what makes it all worth it."

Music starts on Sunday, March 6 at noon in Downtown Maumee and goes all day and into the night.

