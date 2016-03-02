Hospital in City of Oregon gets its own police department

Mercy St. Charles Hospital in Oregon will soon have their own police department on campus.

The hospital currently only has a safety unit on their campus, with three officers on staff. Right now, the Oregon Police Department responds to their calls, but soon the hospital will have their own police department.

The change will be similar to the policing that happens at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Hospital officers from St. V's and St. Ann's will be able to respond to St. Charles as well. The hope is to free up city officers so they can respond more to incidents around town.

"The city of Oregon is amazing. Their response times are great. But now being on site it's really community policing at it's best," said Peter D'amore, Chief of Mercy Police Department.

WTOL is told the transition for the officers will happen in the next couple of months.

