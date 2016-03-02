Serial shoplifter faces felony charges

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Keith Vaughn has faced a judge over 50 times for shoplifting hundreds and hundreds of dollars of items each time.

Convictions, time in jail and fines have not stopped him until now.

Authorities tell WTOL he's a drug addict and career criminal whose story points out just how broken our system is.

And now prosecutors are fighting back; they've found a loop hole that could stop him once and for all.

"Someone will track when traffic is high in a store, change their appearance, use hats, glasses and wait for the opportunity to go into a store when there isn't a police officer or loss prevention officer and easily escape and continue this cycle over and over again," said Rob Miller, Lucas County Assistant Prosecutor.

He says they hit up stores like Kroger and Walmart to grab hundreds of dollars of items like razor blades, baby formula, diapers, body products and even meat. Sell the items to carry outs and other establishments for a fraction of the price. Then use that money to buy drugs like heroin.

"They are so desperate they are stealing anything to get their next fix," said Bobby Chromik of the D.A.R.T. program.

Police say criminals like Vaughn know they'll get caught, but the punishment is not a threat to them.

"It becomes like a revolving door, getting convicted, doing their minimum time in jail and then going out and doing this over and over and over again," said Miller.

That revolving door has stopped for Vaughn. He's the first serial theft to face a judge on a felony burglary charge.

Prosecutors found a way to charge these offenders with a felony, meaning rather then just facing six months in jail, they could now face prison time, but also get help while incarcerated for their drug addiction.

"We are hoping that this will send a message to those that this is not something they should be doing repeatedly," said Miller.

Wednesday, Vaughn was arraigned. His bond was set at $100,000, which will more then likely keep him behind bars until his trial.

If convicted he could face three to six years in prison.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.