Blind Williams Co. man able to see with new eye-wear technology

A new cutting edge technology is allowing the legally blind the ability to see for the first time.

“It’s really changed my life,” said 26-year-old Benjamin Murray.

Born 3-months pre-mature, Benjamin’s eyes never fully developed, leaving him legally blind, until now.

“I’m able to sit at home with my coffee on Sunday morning and watch Leading Edge or watch WTOL at night,” said Benjamin.

It’s all because of this cutting edge device called e-Sight. It’s eye wear technology that allows the visually impaired to see and is transforming lives for the blind.

“When they had me put the e-Sight on and look out the window that’s when it really got emotional,” said Benjamin.

Without e-Sight Benjamin’s vision is as bad as 20/800. A person is considered legally blind if their vision is 20/200 or worse.

He says without e-Sight it’s sort of like he’s looking at life through a brown paper bag.

“Looking at you, I can tell there’s a person here and I can obviously see you because we’re across from each other,” he said while not wearing his e-sight glasses. "But your facial features are very difficult to make out."

He found the Toronto-based company through a story he saw on Facebook, but the device doesn’t come cheap. It runs about $15,000 and isn’t covered by insurance.

Benjamin had to raise the money from mostly his Williams County community through GoFundMe.

“The donations just exploded… from all over the place,” he said.

After three or four months he had enough money to purchase the eye-wear, and life hasn’t been the same since.

“It’s like somebody just took all my anger and frustration away from me,” said Benjamin.

The device works by using a high speed camera to capture images the user is looking at, magnified in a special prescription lens frame and placed in front of the user’s eyes.

Now, Benjamin wants to pay it forward.

“This isn’t really about me, I have my glasses, I want to get word out there for others who may not know about this,” he said.

He has a special message for those generous people who opened up their wallets so he could open his eyes.

“It just literally melts my heart to sit here… and say thank you to people,” he said.

To learn more about e-Sight, click here or visit www.sightcentertoledo.org.

