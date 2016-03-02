Findlay HS gymnastics team prepares for state tournament

The Findlay High School gymnastics team is getting ready for this weekend's state tournament. And for one junior, it's a competition that's all too familiar.

For the last three years Cassidy Pruitt has made this Findlay gym her second home, training nearly three hours a day, four days a week.

"Lots of routines, working super hard," Pruitt said.

It's this work ethic that's sending her to the state meet for the third straight year.

"She works harder than everyone else. She had stress fracture in her foot earlier this year, and she's still going at it. She does not give up," said Bridget Dunn, teammate.

"Wherever her weaknesses are she works extra hard on those parts to make sure she gets the accomplishments that she's looking for," said Traci Dunn, head coach.

And even though Pruitt's competed in Columbus before, she says it never gets old.

"I still get the heart beating fast every time. I don't think you can get used to it 'cause there's new competition and new talent there every year, so you never really know what you're getting yourself into. It's just kind of a surprise once you're there," Pruitt said.

Pruitt will be competing with her team Friday, and then individually in the vault, beam and all around categories on Saturday.

It's a weekend she says she's looking forward to and one her coach says will be a great opportunity for the team to see new, high-level competition.

"This is a great chance for them to bond, and really get to see what the state meet is like and handle pressure. It's just a whole different meet than compared to what we've been doing," Traci Dunn said.

Again, Pruitt and company will be putting those countless hours of training and preparation to the test this weekend in Columbus. The last two years, the team has placed eighth, and they're hoping for a higher placement this time around.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.