Expert says Toledo's economy not "in distress"

The city of Toledo recently made yet another list, this time ranking as the fourth most economically distressed city in the nation.

A local economic finance expert says this particular data could be skewed and not representative of the city.

"We have had improvement and the improvement is continuing. The problem is, the amount of data (in the study) that you have on such a localized level is very small. So they're just picking seven things and coming up with an index, and I'm not sure whether that actually represents economic distress," said " Andrew Solocha, Associate Professor of Finance at the University of Toledo.

The study examined seven categories, such as poverty, housing vacancy and employment, and found that almost 45 percent of Toledoans live in economically distressed areas. However, Solocha says that the timing of the study matters greatly.

"They only picked from 2010 to 2013. Well, since then, our economy has really picked up. So they picked a point in our economy where we were at the lowest. We were just coming out of the recession. And then we had all the problems with the auto industry, so there was a very sharp d rop in auto employment. So they're picking up the bottom of the auto crisis that we had here," said Solocha.

The economic distress, measured by zip codes, also noted a decrease in the number of new businesses, which Solocha isn't so sure is accurate.

"That's not necessarily an indication of the welfare of an area. They talked about employment data; since 2013, our employment data has picked up significantly," he said. The study said that Toledo was uniformly distressed. I don't know about you, but driving around Toledo, I do not see that everything is distressed. Either they're not using proper data, or their definition of distressed is skewed," said Solocha.

In fact, Solocha compiled his own data, breaking it out by sectors and looking at results from 1990 until the current year.

"Their study just takes a look at a very narrow strip of information. But if you take a look at the long trend, you don't find those results at all," said Solocha. "Their study only goes to 2013. The last two years have been much better."

Solocha's numbers show that the city has been on an upswing, which is good news for the economic future of Toledo.

"I think we're probably going to stabilize pretty soon. We may inch up a little bit, but we're probably going to stay steady from now on," he said. "The trends are very favorable of an improving economy."

To read the full study, click here.

