New Perrysburg Kroger promotes local company 'Jupmode' merchandise

Many recognize Jupmode as the company that prints the "You Will do Better in Toledo" shirts, but now it's expanding in a way like never before; this time in the new Perrysburg Kroger Marketplace store.

A little more than a month ago, Jupmode owner John Amato says he received a phone call from Kroger that led to a formidable business opportunity. The screen-printing company is now selling its brand inside of the store, with one-of-a kind designs.

"It's been great to work with (Kroger) and to see how committed they are to the local community," said Amato. "Most of the designs that we have here are custom designs that we have developed specifically for this Kroger Marketplace store. So it was fun to create new designs, come out with new products and work with Kroger pretty closely on that."

But Amato and his team aren't stopping there. In their future could be even more regional Kroger stores.

"To gain traction with an organization such as Kroger is a huge opportunity for us," said Amato. "We've been working for quite a few years to promote local as much as we can. It's great to see a national retailer accept that and really latch on to that and use it as a platform for our growth."

Jupmode is also interested in seeing which designs catch on for the Perrysburg customers.

"Everyone knows us for our Toledo city pride shirts. I think people in Perrysburg are going to be excited to see that we've created something similar for them. We've been asked quite a few times, particularly in the last few weeks, for Perrysburg-centric designs. And this is our opportunity to bring that to market," said Amato.

Amato added that another exciting challenge for the company is balancing its current custom clientele with the Kroger retail gig.

"Our retail business is actually only about 10 percent of our business. The bulk of our business, 90 percent of it, is custom work that we screen print, specific designs for local events, businesses, organizations, charities. So this will help bring our retail business up," said Amato.

Although the store has only been open for a day, customers already seem excited by the addition of the Jupmode brand.

"I've heard of Jupmode before, I've just never seen their product until now. I think it's a great quality product, and I think the price is definitely right for the quality. I also like that they have Perrysburg specific stuff. So I will definitely be buying some stuff today. I've never really seen this before, around here at least, so I think this is a great opportunity to get some local stuff and it's cool stuff," said Lauren Broadbent, customer.

Currently, Jupmode is seeking a city permit in order to move into its new downtown location in late spring/early summer.

For now, it will focus on the Kroger venture, which includes a Kroger "Local Vendor Day" on March 19, where companies like Jupmode can interact face-to-face with customers, and remind them that 'You will do better in Toledo.'

For more Jupmode products, click here.

