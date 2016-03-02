Ottawa County Sheriff's Office puts out more officer on St. Patr - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office puts out more officer on St. Patrick's Day

Posted by WTOL Staff
(Source: RNN)
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Extra police will patrol over St. Patrick’s Day according to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office.

The police will patrol over the entire weekend and be provided overtime with funds from a grant from the governor’s highway safety office.

Police will be focused on OVI offenders by working hours to have the most contact with potentially impaired drivers.

