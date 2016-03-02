Forbes lists Jeep Wrangler among top 15 cars to avoid

The Jeep Wrangler scored seventh on Forbes' List of "15 New Cars to Avoid." (Source: Jeep via Forbes)

A locally-made vehicle scored seventh on Forbes' List of "15 New Cars to Avoid."

Forbes says the Jeep Wrangler lacks passenger comfort and handling abilities. The Wrangler is also listed as having a harsh and erratic ride and handling ability. Forbes also lists passenger discomfort and excessive noise at high speeds.

The Wrangler is also listed as having low scores in initial quality, performance and reliability from J.D. Power.

However, Forbes calls the Wrangler iconic and acknowledges its high resale value despite this rating.

The Jeep Compass and Patriot also made the list, coming in at fifth and sixth.

As recently as a year and a half ago, Forbes spoke out against three model year 2015 Jeeps. It seems the Jeep Patriot is getting the brunt of it and that's not sitting well in Toledo.

“It just amazes me. I don't know where they come up with the stuff they do,” said Denny Amrhein, the Owner of Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Telegraph Road.

He said with one look at their Jeep products, you can see the report was way off base.

On Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler North America re-Tweeted this message, "The media loves to bash it; yet consumers continue to buy it." The Tweet was in reference to the 2016 Jeep Patriot Sport SE.

Amrhein agrees that the Patriot is very popular and recent media criticism just doesn't add up.

“I don't know if that's from customers' reactions or if it's their people taking them out and test driving them or whatever they're doing to it. But I have an issue with that and especially with this Chrysler product, especially in the last 10 years. I mean our quality is as good as anything on the market if

not better," said Amrhein.

Fiat Chrysler says its February 2016 sales in the U.S. showed 10,637 Jeep Patriots sold, compared to 10,280 last February. That’s a three percent increase.

Amrhein said the Patriot is also safe.

“My granddaughter is in her second one and she loves it. And I sold it to some other young females too. And it’s just a great car.”

If potential customers come across negative media reports about cars, Amrhein wants them to see them in person, instead. He said you should come in and ask a salesman to show you the vehicle.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.