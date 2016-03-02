Boil advisory for people on Fleet St. in west Toledo

A water main break was reported in west Toledo. Poeple are dealing with icy roadways and yards. (Source: WTOL)

A water main break was reported Wednesday morning in west Toledo.

It affects residents living on Fleet Street near Reynolds Road.

People in the neighborhoods are dealing with icy roadways and yards.

This area is under a boil advisory for the next four days.

