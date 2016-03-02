Rescued bear cub joins two others at Toledo Zoo; on display this summer

Montana, a grizzly bear, was sent to the Toledo Zoo after her mother killed a hiker in Yellowstone. (Source: Toledo Zoo)

Cody, a grizzly bear, was sent to the Toledo Zoo after her mother killed a hiker in Yellowstone. (Source: Toledo Zoo)

Dodge, a Kodiak bear, joins another set of rescued cubs who were sent to the zoo last year. (Source: Toledo Zoo)

The Toledo Zoo is the new home for a rescued Kodiak bear cub.

Dodge, named for his rescuer Harry Dodge, joins another set of rescued grizzly cubs who were sent to the zoo last year after their mother killed a hiker in Yellowstone.

The Toledo Zoo plans on having all three bears on public display this summer.

"We really have been taking the timeline based on what they need. We have no rush to get them on exhibit,” said Dr. Randi Meyerson, Toledo Zoo assistant director of animal programs.

Dodge and his siblings were found in May 2015 after their mother was killed by a hunter in Alaska. The bears were sent to the Alaska Zoo for care while permanent homes were found. In October, Dodge was sent to the Toledo Zoo while his two siblings were sent to a zoo in Wisconsin.

After taking on another rescued bear, the Toledo Zoo partnered with both the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the Kodiak Brown Bear Trust to educate the public about the effects of human and wildlife interactions.

"We're encountering animals more often and especially if you have mothers with babies or a lack of food, you know these interactions can become fatal,” said Meyerson.

In a press release from the zoo, Nathan Svoboda, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Area Wildlife biologist, said that his organization takes orphaned bear placement seriously and is selective of facilities.

“While it is rare for Kodiak bears to be relocated from Alaska, we are proud to partner with the Toledo Zoo, such a well-respected organization known for providing exceptional animal care,” said Svoboda.

All three cubs have had time by themselves and to acclimate to each other.

"They've all come in to get through quarantine, get acclimated to captivity and then also to each other, and we're redoing one of our exhibits for them,” said Meyerson.

Zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums only use brown bear exhibit areas as a place for rescued bears unable to go back to the wild. Accredited zoos, such as the Toledo Zoo, do not breed brown bears.

