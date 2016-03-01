Program gives kids chance to reconnect with fathers in prison

A child's love for their father is an emotional connection only the two can truly understand. It's a connection that proves tough to break even in the most difficult of circumstances, even if the father is also an inmate.

WTOL 11 was the only station invited to the Gus Correctional Institution in Adrian, Michigan and was there as families were reunited, capturing the emotional moment when children got to hug their dads, some for the first time in years.

A non-profit organization called One Day With God made it all possible. They raise money, providing transportation for the children of inmates to hang out with their incarcerated fathers for just one day.

"My son came in all the way from Arizona. My daughter we're close, but he's just so far away. I'm just having a thrill day. I'm just catching up with everything. Just hands on. I can just talk about anything and everything," said inmate Branden Powe.

