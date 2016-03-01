New Kroger Marketplace opens in Perrysburg

The brand new Kroger Marketplace in Perrysburg will open its doors to the public Wednesday.

The new store has everything from groceries, to clothing, to toys and even a wine bar. Shoppers can also choose from an assortment of craft beer.

The goal is to make the store more of a one-stop shop. They're hoping that having the store as the focal point of the plaza will also bring more business to the area.

The area where the store stands now used to be home to a K-Mart. Luckily, they were able to recycle 90 percent of the material from that store and use it to make the concrete floors, walls, and parking lot.

Media relations manager Jennifer Jarrell says another perk is added jobs.

“All of the associates who work at the store right next door are actually moving over tomorrow morning and we did hire an additional 250 associates,” said Jarrell.

Again, the doors will open to the public Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The original Kroger right next door closed its doors Tuesday.

At this point they're not sure what exactly will take its place, but say they are looking at putting another retailer in its place.

