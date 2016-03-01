Clinton to win Massachusetts, Trump wins Arkansas

Early in the night, Super Tuesday appeared to be a firewall for both parties' front-runners, as they made huge gains over their closest rivals.

Clinton won Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee. Trump won Alabama, Massachusetts, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee.

Both candidates used their speaking time to address the general election, not their primary competition.

"This country belongs to all of us, not just the people who look one way, worship one way or even think one way," Clinton said in Miami. "America prospers when we all prosper, America is strong when we are all strong."

During his press conference in Palm Beach, FL, Trump also looked ahead to the general election, bragging about his ability to cut a deal with Congress.

"I'm a unifier," Trump said. "I know people will find that hard to believe. Once we get all this finished, I’m going after one person: that’s Hillary Clinton. We have an expanded Republican Party."

The front-runners' stiffest competition, however, did not walk away empty handed.

Clinton's challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders, won his home state of Vermont, as well as Oklahoma.

Trump faced stiffer competition than Clinton on Super Tuesday. His primary rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, also won his home state of Texas and its border state Oklahoma, making it three times he's found victory against Trump in the race. No other candidate has won a state in the GOP.

As the rest of the votes come in, Trump and Clinton will be looking to widen their leads and prove impervious to the underdog narratives of Cruz and Sanders.

