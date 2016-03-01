Engage Toledo helps neighbors battle blight in east Toledo

A blighted property over in east Toledo is now on the City's radar. And Toledo's new Engage Toledo program has the Department of Code Enforcement involved.

The eyesore is located on Utah Street and is considered a nuisance property by people living there. The City has now issued two violations against the property owner, the first being a 72-hour order.

"Notify the property owner that they have 72-hours to get out there and clean up whatever junk and debris is surrounding the property," said Commissioner of Code Enforcement Cindy Geronimo.

The City also issued a 30-day order to repair or replace the wood and repaint the house.

Geronimo says she wants to make sure home owners are doing their part.

"Unfortunately a lot of our neighborhoods have to deal with these types of issues on an ongoing basis," said Geronimo.

She says ever since a neighbor contacted Engage Toledo about the property, the City has done their part by checking out the house and working towards a solution.

"We have to make sure that we're responsive to citizens. And that citizens, that we build credibility with the citizens. And that they feel we're doing as much as we can," said Geronimo.

Geronimo just hopes the owner, who recently acquired the property, but lives out of state, responds to these two violations. If not, the City has several ways to take care of the problem.

"Our partnership with housing court and utilizing that process is effective. If not, then we look to a partner like the land bank and whether or not they can acquire it and evaluate it for either a rehab or demolition," said Geronimo.

Both of the violations were issued on Tuesday.

