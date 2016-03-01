Toledo Council members call for budget changes

Toledo City Council members have until March 31 to pass the 2016 budget.

Just two weeks before that, March 15, is an important vote, the income tax increase that would give the city more money. But some council members hope to change the budget no matter how people vote.

The current budget put forth by Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is $252 million.

Councilwoman Sandy Spang says she has problems with what she calls ambiguous budget assumptions. For example, that the city will get $2.5 million for selling city property.

"We don't have any property under contract," said Spang. "There's an assumption that we're going to get some gr ants and donations for some of our recreational programs, but we really don't have any information about those at this time. And then, of course, there's the concern about it makes the assumption that we double the garbage fees, and we have seen no legislation to that end."

Councilman Tom Waniewski says he's looking for ways to cut the budget.

"I'm looking for ways to save money. One of those would be payroll services," said Waniewski. "We've given our payroll services, which is primarily wages and benefits, have increased $14 million, over $14 million dollars in two years. So I think that's too much."

Both Spang and Waniewski say the budget needs an second look no matter what happens with the income tax vote come March 15, which if passed would generate millions of dollars for the city.

"If the tax increase passes we have more of a responsibility for budget reform, because we have more of the citizen's dollars," said Spang. "So whether it passes or it doesn't pass, we need comprehensive budget reform."

"I don't think we can personally wait to see if it passes or doesn't pass March 15. I think there is room to cut," said Waniewski. "I think that we, as good stewards of the tax dollars, should be always looking at ways to cut, and I'm looking to cut whether the income tax passes or not."

