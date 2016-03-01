Plow crews work to keep snowy roads clear in Lenawee Co.

Snow impacted travel Tuesday night, but leaders with local plow companies say they welcome the winter weather with crews worked hard to keep roads clear. They say this winter has been mild, so business has been slow.

Earlier Tuesday, WTOL was up in Lenawee County, which was a much different scene. There was at least one minor accident on 223 and cars were fishtailing in parking lots.

"Make sure the equipment is ready to go, make sure we have the adequate amount of salt ready to go and make sure all the guys understand our protocols," said Brian Slusarski.

This is the kind of day some local plow companies like Slusarski's have been waiting for.

So the flakes were a welcome sight for some, but they made for slippery and slushy roads in Adrian. There were snow covered parking lots too, but the cleanup is work these companies are ready for.

"Usually with a snow like this we will end up with 10 or 12 trucks on the projects and 6 to 8 pieces of heavy equipment as well. It's been pretty tough on us, it really has, because we counted on doing a lot of snow removal. But we take what we can get and keep things going," said Brian.

If you do plan on heading out, take it slow and leave some extra time to get to your destination safely.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.