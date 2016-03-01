Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz win Oklahoma primary

Clinton's challenger, Sen. Bernie Sanders, won his home state of Vermont, as well as Oklahoma. He took the time before other polls began to close across the nation to give a short speech to a rally in his state.

Trump faced stiffer competition than Clinton on Super Tuesday. His primary rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, also won his home state of Texas and its border state Oklahoma, making it three times he's found victory against Trump in the race. No other candidate has won a state in the GOP.

