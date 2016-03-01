Extra police to stay at Springfield Middle School following threat

Holland police continue to investigate a Facebook threat against Springfield Middle School.

Several students were absent Wednesday due to the threat. All absences were excused.

Police say the threat came through on a fake Facebook account around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"There was a specific threat to quote, unquote, shoot up the middle school, and they referenced one particular administrator specifically," said Springfield Superintendent Michael O'Shea.

Police say one of the Facebook accounts in which the threats were coming from was under the name of a student who attends the school, but was spelled differently. Police questioned that student and determined they were not the person behind the post.

“We seized some evidence, a phone, just to make sure and the posts did not stop,” said Holland Police Chief Robert Reed.

He says even after the phone was seized the posts were still coming from a mobile device and a computer.

Though the threat did not appear to be viable, the Holland Police Department will have extra officers at the school for the rest of the week as a precaution.

“If we had the slightest doubt as to whether or not our buildings would be safe today, I can assure you we would have made a different decision with regards to opening,” said O’Shea.

The police will continue to pursue an investigation into the incident to figure out exactly who is behind it.

O'Shea says there will be consequences.

"The response to that threat, when an individual is identified, will be equally serious. The ramifications and the fallout from this cannot, will not, be accepted," said O'Shea.

