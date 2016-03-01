Court date set for Oregon man charged in death of Michigan woman - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Court date set for Oregon man charged in death of Michigan woman

TEMPERANCE, MI (WTOL) -

Another court date has been set for an Oregon man charged in the death of a Michigan woman. 

Cory Speelman faced a judge this morning on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide. 

Prosecutors say back in August, 19-year-old Marissa Presnell of Temperance was killed when she was thrown from Speelman's motorcycle on I-75. She was not wearing a helmet, but her mother says that would not have made a difference. 

"Even if Marissa was wearing a helmet, he was going so fast that she still would not have survived just because of how fast he was going. She flew about 2 football fields length," said Shelly Odom, Mother of Marissa. 

Speelman is scheduled to be back in court on March 16th.

