Maumee Police looking for thieves who stole from a Speedway

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

Maumee Police need your help to find two suspects accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Speedway gas station. 

The crime took place back of February 15th at the Speedway on the 1500 block of Reynolds road. 

According to police a man and woman pulled up in front of the gas station, got out of their car and went straight to the automotive accessory isle. 

They proceeded to steal 200 dollars worth of car accessory's and then fled the scene in their car. 

Maumme police say this was a brazen act. 

"Why is it important to get these folks off the street? Because they can graduate to more serious crimes. If this works a couple of times and they get away with it they could move on to more serious crimes," said T.J. Stratton, Maumee Police Sargent. 

Maumee Police say if you have any information that can lead to an arrest in this case, call Maumee Police at  419-897-7030.

