Maumee Police looking for thieves who stole from a Speedway

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Maumee Police need your help to find two suspects accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Speedway gas station.

The crime took place back of February 15th at the Speedway on the 1500 block of Reynolds road.

According to police a man and woman pulled up in front of the gas station, got out of their car and went straight to the automotive accessory isle.

They proceeded to steal 200 dollars worth of car accessory's and then fled the scene in their car.

Maumme police say this was a brazen act.

"Why is it important to get these folks off the street? Because they can graduate to more serious crimes. If this works a couple of times and they get away with it they could move on to more serious crimes," said T.J. Stratton, Maumee Police Sargent.

Maumee Police say if you have any information that can lead to an arrest in this case, call Maumee Police at 419-897-7030.

