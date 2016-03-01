GOP Candidate Ted Cruz, Hillary Clinton win Texas primary - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

GOP Candidate Ted Cruz, Hillary Clinton win Texas primary

Thus far on Super Tuesday, billionaire Donald Trump has won four states and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has won six states. 

Clinton won Virginia, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas and Tennessee. Trump won Alabama, Massachusetts, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee. 

