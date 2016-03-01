E-cigarettes: Firefighters warn of potential dangers

Firefighters warn of the potential dangers e-cigarettes can cause. (Source: WTOL)

As e-cigarettes become more and more popular, firefighters warn of the potential fire hazards they can cause.

The small device can be useful for those trying to kick a bad habit. But firefighters say they also have the potential to be deadly if not used correctly.

“There have been other incidents around the country where people have not been so fortunate,” said one firefighter lieutenant.

That's why they’re trying to spread an important message to keep electronic cigarette users and others safe.

Experts say following the manufacturer’s recommendations is key.

“The proper batteries that come with the e-cigarettes. You don't want to use an off brand battery. You also want to use the proper charger that you get with the e-cigarette,” said a firefighter lieutenant.

“This one actually exploded, or vented,” manager of an e-cigarette retailer.

He showed WTOL 11 an exploded e-cig battery. He says never store the device or batteries in your pocket or a hot car. He says instead you should keep the batteries in cases in a special pouch outside your pocket.

“They're 30 amp or 35 amp batteries. If it has a short it can discharge and blow up,” he said. “Some of the things you want to look out for is tearing on the batteries itself."

He also says to never leave the battery charging unattended.

All preventative things to help insure your e-cig doesn't spark a fire.

