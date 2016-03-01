Fostoria police K9 to receive protective vest

The Fostoria police K9 named Marley will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to donations made by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Jethro Canton, OH Police department.”

The non-profit organization located in East Taunton, MA mission is to provide protective vests and assistance to dogs of law enforcement agencies.

Since the start of the organization in 2009, more than 1,700 protective vests have been donated in 49 states.

Since graduating from the police academy in 2013, K9 Marley has participated in countless traffic stops, search warrants, drug arrests and building searches with her handler Don Dennis.

"When I have to send him on, say an apprehension, it's unknown what that person has on them or what their intentions are," said Dennis. "With a vest, it will greater help to protect him if they do have a knife or a gun."

Chief Keith Loreno of the Fostoria Police Department says they’re honored to be the recipient and that K9 Marley would offer a “woof of thanks” also.

The vest is expected to arrive in 8 to 10 weeks.

For more information on Vested Interest, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.