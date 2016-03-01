Spotlight on Youth Leadership Toledo member Sydney Kanfeld

Many people in our area have participated in Restaurant Week Toledo, but some are not aware of the youth organization that it supports.

Toledo Christian Sophomore Sydney Kanfeld is not your average high-schooler; she's also a community leader.

Kanfeld first got involved with a group called Youth Leadership Toledo after watching her older sister go through the program. The group helps young leaders grow from high school onward, guiding them toward connections that will last a lifetime. The organization also benefits from the proceeds collected during Restaurant Week Toledo.

Kanfeld began participating in Students in Action her freshman year. It's a student-led group at Toledo Christian and other schools in the area. She then graduated into Youth Leadership Toledo, taking the lead on activities like city-wide cookie drives and serving as an example for her peers.

Kanfeld says it's not just about how much you receive from being a part of the group, but about what you give back to the community. She also notes that the funding from Restaurant Week Toledo helps make it all happen.

"It funds us and helps us make our life-changing skills; it shapes us as people. So by using that money, it may not seem like a lot, but every dollar counts," said Kanfeld. "Youth Leadership Toledo has changed my life in so many ways. It's an experience I wish everyone would be able to have. It's fun, it's life changing, and it enhances you in every way. Once you're able to give back to the community you feel better for it. So there's no way you could lose in a situation like that. We are the leaders of now, and we don't have to wait for the future."

As Restaurant Week approaches, keep in mind that by sampling an item off of the menu, participants could be helping young leaders like Kanfeld serve the community.



For more information, click here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.