New implant device aims to treat heroin addiction

It's no secret that our area is dealing with a serious heroin epidemic.

“It hasn't been an easy road. I feel very accomplished and very great to be where I'm at today," said Tiffany Bracket, former heroin addict.

Tiffany has come a long way since overcoming her heroin addiction, she’s been clean since 2009. For nearly seven years since she’s taken a daily pill called suboxone, a prescription used to treat heroin dependency.

“It allows me to function and I don't have to worry about the cravings, or anything else that runs through my mind like when I was using,” said Tiffany.

Heroin is unique to other drug addictions in that treatment is a long term solution. Many former users will find themselves taking pills like suboxone for the rest of their lives to prevent the cravings, but these pills pose other issues.

“A lot of people can manipulate suboxone and there's a black market for it,” said Tiffany.

There's also a risk that children could get a hold of the pills or the patient could over-medicate themselves.

But a new implant device called Probuphine aims to eliminate those risks.

Behshad Sheldon is CEO of the Boston-based company Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, manufacturer of the Probuphine implant device.

"Addiction to opioids is a chronic brain disease,” said Sheldon.

She added that this new device, which is implanted under the arm, is a game changer for recovering heroin addicts.

"You have an implant that over six months delivers steady state blood levels of a medicine that works to reduce cravings, eliminate cravings and withdrawal symptoms,” said Sheldon.

That means recovering addicts only have to think about their treatment twice a year, versus remembering to take a pill every day.

“It’s gonna be nice not to have to dose every day or worry about that,” said Tiffany.

Tiffany is currently waiting to get the implant and says she hopes it will be a better treatment path for her and so many others like her dealing with a lifelong path towards a drug free life.

"If I can do it, you can do it, trust me. I was probably the weakest of the weak and I managed to pull through it,” Tiffany said.

Probuphine is currently waiting FDA approval, but the company says it should be available to patients starting this May.

