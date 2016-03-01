Super Tuesday: Looking ahead to Ohio, Michigan primaries

Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the election year thus far. (Source: AP Images)

Super Tuesday is the biggest day of the election year thus far, but that's not the only event that has the potential to be a defining moment in the 2016 Presidential race. Experts say Ohio is also particularly important, especially with the state's primary to come in two weeks on March 15.

"It's a two-week notice; you have two weeks until we have our primary here in Ohio," said Joshua Hughes, Chairman of the Lucas County Democratic Party.

Chairman of the Lucas County Republican Party, Jon Stainbrook, echoed that sentiment.

"Voters in our area start to get excited because they see the momentum that is brought on by Super Tuesday. With the primary in Michigan being on March 8, and Ohio being March 15, it starts being on people's radar. They become aware of the fact that we're going to come down and start picking our candidates for president and vice president," he said.

In years past, primaries in the area have happened later.

"It's the first time that our presidential primary is held in March; it's ordinarily May, and the legislature moved it up to be on the heels of Super Tuesday. So I think it's generating excitement here," said Hughes.

As always, Ohio will no doubt hold extreme importance in who will win the presidential election.

"Historically, you have to win Ohio if you're going to be President of the U.S. It's been that way for years; Ohio is a must-win state and it's a pivotal state," said Stainbrook.

Hughes notes that this year, especially, the state's win will be necessary.

"I think Ohio is always important. The saying is, 'So goes Ohio, so goes the nation.' And I think that is the case this year as well," said Hughes.

In fact, Ohio could be of much assistance for candidates like Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

"I think Trump is certainly in the driver's seat for the GOP, and we'll see what happens on our side between Secretary Clinton and Senator Sanders," said Hughes.

Governor John Kasich will likely also need his home state in order to become a big contender.

"Everybody has their favorite candidate," said Stainbrook. "Right now in Michigan and Ohio, it looks like John Kasich is doing well, Donald Trump is predicted to do well."

While the election race is anyone's guess at this point, voters in Lucas County are getting excited.

"There is a super momentum, a super excitement, and it all goes around Super Tuesday. Because people want to know. It's coming to our state next, whether it be Michigan or Ohio, and all of a sudden they're aware of what's going on. I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens Super Tuesday, and then we go on from there," said Stainbrook.

