2 men arrested after using fake credit cards at Walmart

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Perrysburg Township police arrested two men from Michigan after trying to use fake credit cards at a Walmart.

Police were called to the store on Sunday afternoon after 24-year-old Melvin Parsons and 23-year-old Darrell Byrd were allegedly trying to use the fake credit cards to buy gift cards.

When police arrived on scene both men fled the scene. One man was later caught in the parking lot, while the other was caught near an assisted living center.

Both men face multiple charges including: Forgery, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.