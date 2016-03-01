2 men arrested after using fake credit cards at Walmart - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 men arrested after using fake credit cards at Walmart

Source: (Perrysburg Township police) Source: (Perrysburg Township police)
Source: (Perrysburg Township police) Source: (Perrysburg Township police)
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg Township police arrested two men from Michigan after trying to use fake credit cards at a Walmart.  

Police were called to the store on Sunday afternoon after 24-year-old Melvin Parsons and 23-year-old Darrell Byrd were allegedly trying to use the fake credit cards to buy gift cards.

When police arrived on scene both men fled the scene.  One man was later caught in the parking lot, while the other was caught near an assisted living center.

Both men face multiple charges including: Forgery, tampering with evidence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly