Ohio officials discuss Zika virus preparedness, scenarios

Ohio officials are discussing ways to respond to the Zika virus ahead of the mosquito season that begins in May.

The virus, mainly spread through mosquito bites, causes mild illness or no symptoms in most people. Health officials are investigating whether there's a link between Zika infections in pregnant women and a rare birth defect.

The primary mosquito that transmits Zika isn't established in Ohio. But officials say a "cousin" of the mosquito is found in parts of Ohio and could potentially spread the virus.

State and local health officials met in Columbus Tuesday to review Ohio's Zika preparedness.

Ohio has had five Zika cases, all in overseas travelers.

Beginning next week, Ohio's health department plans to use social media to urge residents to take precautions while traveling.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.