Fiat Chrysler says Feb. sales rose 12 pct. from a year ago

Fiat Chrysler's U.S. sales rose a healthy 12 percent in February as buyers ignored a stock market funk and returned to showrooms after a snowy January.

The Italian-American automaker says it sold just under 183,000 cars and trucks last month for its best February in a decade.

Industry analysts expect February sales to bounce back after a slight decline in January. All automakers report their monthly sales figures on Tuesday.

The LMC Automotive consulting firm predicts an 8.1 percent increase over a year ago to 1.36 million new vehicles. With an annual selling rate of 17.7 million cars and trucks, last month would be the best February in 16 years.

Fiat Chrysler was again led by the Jeep brand and the Ram pickup. Both reported sales up 23 percent.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.