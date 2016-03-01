Toledo police officers shot at during arson investigation

Two Toledo police officers were shot at during an investigation early Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, the officers were investigating attempted arson outside a home in the 300 block of Eastern when the shots were fired.

Police say a black Pontiac stopped at the corner of Boody and Eastern around midnight and shot towards the officers and the man they were interviewing.

The driver then took off toward Western while firing more shots. The officers did not return fire.

No one was injured, but officers found six shell casings in the area.

