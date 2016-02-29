Don't Waste Your Money: When to ask for a markdown

If you are like most shoppers, chances are you don’t enjoy haggling. But smart shoppers know the art of getting a deal. Here’s some expert secrets for when and how you can successfully ask for a markdown.

Shopping blogger Nedra McDaniel, of Northern Kentucky, says there are plenty of times when asking for a markdown can be your pocket's best friend.

"Definitely ask for a deal if it is an open box item. So if it's already out of the box, they can definitely give you a discount," said McDaniel.

McDaniel writes a blog called "Adventure Mom." In it she lists times you should always ask for a markdown.

1. When you pay cash for a big item.

2. When a product is not exactly as described in the ad.

3. And anytime an item has a slight scratch.

"If it has a scuff mark or if it has some wear on it where it doesn't look 100 percent as it should, then definitely talk to a manager and ask for a discount," said McDaniel.

McDanial loves shopping for clothes and is not afraid to ask for a markdown if anything doesn't look right.

"Also, if an item has damage or if its missing an item on it, missing a piece or a button, you can ask for a discount too," she said.

And she says with some products, you should always try to haggle.

4. Cars both new and used, McDaniel says dealers expect you to haggle.

5. Furniture, especially beds.

6. Large appliances. Often there list prices are set extra high so that stores have room to lower them for a sale.

It turns out there are several other items you should ask for a discount and it has nothing to do with a specific product in a certain store.

7. When you get a poor service at a restaurant, ask the manager for some money off.

8. When your concert of theater seats stink, such as an obstructed view of the stage.

9. When the business may be going out of business, such as company closing some stores.

Wisebread.com suggests getting a feel for haggling by starting small at a ma and pop store.

Once you get more confident, don't be afraid to ask for a discount at a big box store or even the mall, so you don't waste your money.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.