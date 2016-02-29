ODOT prepares for next round of winter weather

The incoming weather has the Ohio Department of Transportation ready to take on the roads. (Source: WTOL)

Brine, salt, and large trucks are ODOT's arsenal for the incoming storm. To get out ahead of the weather, ODOT started checking the roads Monday evening to plan their attack.

"We'll have crews out patrolling, keeping an eye on what's going on and they can ramp up and accelerate how quickly we get people out on the road to manage the storm," said Todd Audet, Deputy Director of District Two.

Midnight is when the 12 hours shifts kick in and they'll last until the storm clears out and they've restored traffic to posted speeds.

ODOT says they'll likely start with brine and add their sixth tanker for this event.

"If it's manageable we will attempt to treat everything with the brine. If the temperatures d rop, we will adjust accordingly and use rock salt, wetted rock salt, to keep the snow and ice under control. This type of precipitation, everything looks like ice out there. So we'll have crews out there. We ask people to be careful and go slow. And just expect the worst while we get it under control," said Audet.

