Building renovations help Health and Human Service students at BGSU

A newly renovated building on Bowling Green State University's campus is helping students in the Health and Human Services program expand their learning.

The building underwent a $9.2 million makeover over the last year. On Monday, WTOL 11 went inside to take a look.

Some of the features of the newly renovated building include brand new labs, which allow students to get a more hands-on feel during their studies.

Before the renovations the hallways in this building were narrower and there wasn't as much natural light. Those are things that have since changed.

The food and nutrition program has also moved over to the building and two new labs have been added.

Since the building has been opened, the Dean of the College of Health and Human Services Marie Huff says she's already seen a positive impact.

“We have a lot more student activity in the building than we did before the renovations. We added two new classrooms, we added this beautiful student hub space that we're standing in now, that supported by Wood County Hospital. So students are more likely to hang out in the building, have opportunities to interact with each other, and study and network in between their classes,” said Huff.

