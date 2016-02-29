Maumee City Schools Superintendent announces retirement

Maumee City Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Smith announced his plans to retire at the end of the school year. WTOL 11 sits down with the man who will take his place.

Dr. Smith has been a dedicated leader of the Maumee City School District for the last 20 years. Now he's hanging his hat up and retiring at the end of the school year.

Dr. Todd Cramer will transition to the position of superintendent from his current position as assistant superintendent. He's been with the district for the past seven months.

He grew up in northwest Ohio and worked his way from being a teacher to assistant superintendent at Springfield Local Schools. He's also worked for Bowling Green City Schools.

“I hope to take all the experience that I have, both in the classroom and as an administrator, and transfer that over. I think it’s important to understand the various aspects of education and how it impacts everyone in the organization,” said Cramer.

Dr. Cramer will begin his new role at the start of the next school year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.