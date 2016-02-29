Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - February 7, 2016

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges joins Jerry via Facetime to talk about Ohio Governor John Kasich's chances at the New Hampshire primary. (Source: WTOL)

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges joins Jerry via Facetime to talk about Ohio Governor John Kasich's chances at the New Hampshire primary.

Plus, Bowling Green State University political science professor Dr. Melissa Miller sits down with Jerry to talk about the other presidential candidate hopefuls.

And then, Dave Schlaudecker, executive director of Leadership Toledo, and Sam Melden, director of the Center for Servant Leadership talk to Jerry about the merger between the two organizations.

