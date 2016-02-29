TPD to enforce street weight limits

Toledo police are enforcing street weight limits in an effort to save the conditions of the roads.

"Even if there are not pot holes, they are all cracked up, and you can't go down the street without hitting some of them," said Steven Pass, resident of Toledo.

Police will pull over vehicles that look to be over the limit and use a scale to weigh them. The department purchases 25 vehicle enforcement scales for $120,000.

"That will be great I think. It's bound to help the roads," said Pass.

Police haven't been able to enforce the limits since 2009 because of personnel constraints and equipment costs.

Now, two traffic officers are trained to pull the scales out and put them under each tire of a semi to check the weight.

"Hopefully we're going to gain compliance," said Lt. Jeff Sulewski, Toledo Police Department. "The trucking companies, the drivers out there - they all know the rules. We just want compliance. If they are within the law; within the load limit, they're not going to get stopped by our unit."

The legal weight limit depends on the road and different roads are built to handle different weights.



Drivers that are over the legal limit will receive a citation similar to a speeding ticket.

The vehicle enforcement team is expected to be out on the roads by the end of the month

