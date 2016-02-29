UT medical students operate with heroin stimulator

On Monday, Medical students at the University of Toledo had the chance to experience treating a heroin overdose using the school's Inter-professional Immersive Simulation Center.

The program gave the students a first hand look at what a heroin overdose looks like and how it's treated. The goal is to show the severity of the problem, which happens all too often.

"It's a really good experience as a medical student," said UT student Nathan Marcinkowski.

Over the past month, the group of students has been working on various simulated cases.

"This is an area where you have a controlled setting with a high fidelity simulator that can mimic a lot of conditions that they get used to practicing and doing enough that when the real situation arises they are not shocked by it, they can address it in a proper fashion," said professor Paul Rega.

The exercise gave students a real feel from all angles. Some students acted as the patient's family and friends attempting to administer Narcan to the human simulator. While others served as first responders, transporting and preforming the life saving efforts on the patient.

Marconkowski says the simulation is a great opportunity, because normally students don't get to experience these types of situations until their residencies.

"I think this is a great experience, especially for the community to be in here to see what we do and grow in appreciation for what goes on. I know there's a lot of debate around Narcan and all that, but I think it's really good that people are interested in learning about this," said Marcinkowski.

All of the students involved in Monday's exercise say it was a great experience for them and a good way to prepare for this type of situation if they ever have to face it.

