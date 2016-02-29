Thief caught by TPD after stealing rings worth $24,000

A thief thought he got away with two rings from a local jewelry store worth $24,000. That was until police caught up to him.

Police say it wasn't the first time Darrell Thomas stole jewelry from a jeweler and pawned it off for quick cash. They say he's been found guilty of the same crime before. But this was his biggest heist yet.

Police say Thomas, with the help of an accomplice, was able to take two rings totaling $24,000 from Jensen Jewelers on Monroe Street.

It's something Jewelry and Pawn shops are on the lookout for.

Eli Antypas is mainly a jeweler, but does buy gold as well. He says he goes above and beyond what the law calls for when purchasing gold. But he knows there are criminals out there that he needs to keep an eye out for.

"I would say 75 percent of the time I have a feeling because I have been in business for 26 years. You have a feeling if those pieces truly belong to the individual or they have been stolen," said Antypas.

Darrell Thomas faced a judge Monday. He is currently being held at the Lucas County Jail.

