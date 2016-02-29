Man arrested for burning UT student-athlete

A man has been arrested for aggravated arson after a University of Toledo student was burned at an off-campus party.

Police say Christopher Housel, 21, created a “substantial risk of serious physical harm to another” when he poured alcohol onto a fire at a house party on Dorchester on Jan. 15.

The victim, Janelle Noe, 20, was sitting close to the fire and sustained second and third degree burns to about 55 percent of her body.

Noe continues to recover from her burns.

UT has created a donation account in support of Noe and is also selling t-shirts in her honor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Noe's medical expenses. So far, more than $22,000 has been raised.

As far as the charges against Housel, Lt Joe Heffernan says they are "very serious."

"After getting all the evidence and reviewing all the interviews and talking to the prosecutor's office, a charge of aggravated arson, which is an F-1, which is the highest degree felony there is, was put on Mr. Housel," said Heffernan.

Housel was arrested in his hometown of Highland, Michigan and will be extradited back to Toledo on Wednesday and will appear before a Toledo Municipal court judge.

UT declined interviews Monday, but said in a statement, quote "UT continues to offer support to Janelle and her family as she recovers from her injury."

A UT spokesperson said they could not confirm whether Housel is a student at UT because of privacy laws. However, a Christopher Housel is listed as a member of the 2014 cross country team on UT's Athletic website. The same birthday and hometown listed on the website match that listed on the affidavit. The 2015 cross country roster does not list Housel.

