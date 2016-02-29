Sylvania updates bullying incidents online following criminal charges

After repeated requests from WTOL for the reported cases of bullying, Sylvania Schools has updated its website to include figures from the 2014 and 2015 academic years.

Those time frames had been missing from its website, which includes stats back to 2008, but districts are required by law to post all of them for parents to view.

It wasn't until we questioned the district that the numbers showed up.

The statistics are broken down by elementary, junior high and high school.

Sylvania Schools Bullying Incident Report

At the elementary level, the numbers are slightly up from 72 in 2014 to 77 in 2015.

At the Junior High level, the number of reported bullying incidents was down from 99 in 2014 to 61 last year.

The reported bullying cases in the high schools are also down, from 60 in 2014 to 55 last year.

A district spokesperson says the missing stats were the result of a technology glitch, which they say has been fixed.

